BUDGET supermarket chain Aldi has announced a new range of reduced price beers that start from 99p. after buying pub stock to save waste.
The supermarket have bought pub stock to save waste amid lockdown restrictions that have hit the hospitality hard.
The initiative to help 13 breweries will see the beers stocked in branches across the UK, rather than being sold directly to pubs, which would have resulted in waste during the coronavirus pandemic.
One of the breweries getting a rescue package from Aldi is Dartmoor Brewery. Managing Director, Ian Cobham said the past year has seen 90 per cent of their normal trade wiped out because of pub closures.
"The stop/start nature of the lockdowns has meant we have had to destroy 40,000 litres of beer and counting,” he explained.
"Backing from Aldi is not only helping us reach a larger audience but has helped us survive.”
Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at Aldi UK, said: “Lots of our favourite local breweries have been hugely affected by the pandemic.
“As part of our commitment to supporting British suppliers, we’ve found a way to stock great quality and award-winning beers.”
When are the beers on sale?
The beers will be hitting the shelves from today (Thu 28 Jan), with the stock including a selection of golden ales, IPAs, bitters and traditional amber beers.
However, because they are under the Specialbuys range, they won’t be restocked once they are sold out.
What beers will be on sale?
The following 13 products will be available in stores from 28 January:
- Spitfire Gold (500ml) from Shepherd Neame - 99p
- Wild Gravity (330ml) from Bad Co - £1.49
- Business as Usual (500ml) from Derby Brewery - £1.49
- Shelby (330ml) from Thornbridge - £1.49
- Snake Oil (330ml) from West Berkshire Brewery - £1.49
- Brewgooder Moyo Juice (330ml) from Brewgooder - £1.49
- Puffin Tears (330ml) from Harbour Brewery - £1.49
- Dartmoor Jail Ale (500ml) from Dartmoor Brewery - £1.49
- Old Hooky (500ml) from Hook Norton Brewery - £1.49
- St Peters Best Bitter (500ml) from St Peters - £1.49
- Pistonhead Haze Lager (330ml) from Brutal Brewing - £1.49
- Tangle Foot (4 x 440ml) from Hall & Woodhouse - £3.99
- Warsteiner (12 x 330ml) from Marston's - £8.99
Aldi branches in Gwent:
- Abergavenny: Monmouth Road
- Blackwood: Blackwood Gate Retail Park
- Caerphilly: Gallagher Retail Park
- Cwmbran: Woodside Road
- Ebbw Vale: The Walk
- Newport: Barrack Hill, Shaftsbury Street
- Newport: Spytty Road
- Pengam: New Road, Tir-y-Berth
- Risca: Interchange