DETECTIVES are investigating a murder after a man’s body was discovered in a city street.

He was found in the Penylan area of Cardiff on Thursday, January 28.

The man – who has not yet been identified – was discovered by a member of the public at around 11.30pm in Westville Road.

An incident room has been set up at Cardiff Central Police Station and the investigation is being led by South Wales Police’s major crime team.

Officers are appealing for anybody with information to come forward.

In particular, they’d like to speak to anybody who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in Westville Road or who was in the area of Newport Road and its junction with Albany Road, or in Broadway, between 10.15pm on Thursday, January 28 and 1am on Friday, January 29.

Senior investigation officer, Detective Superintendent Darren George said: “I would urge anybody with information to come forward.

“No matter how insignificant the information may seem, we would much rather you make the call to our incident room to speak to one of our officers.

“People may have CCTV in the area, or they may have driven through these areas between the times given.

“I would ask that if anyone who was in the area around these times, who has any dash cam or CCTV footage, to please contact the incident room at Cardiff Central police station.”

Anybody with information should contact the incident room at Cardiff Central Police Station on 02920 571530.

Alternatively they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Members of the public can also give information online via the Major Investigation Public Portal https://mipp.police.uk/operation/62SWP21B26-PO1