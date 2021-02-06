A SON choked his 75-year-old mother before putting a knife in her mouth and threatening to cut out her tongue.

David Brown’s victim feared she wasn’t going to survive the “vicious and uncontrolled attack”.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

Suzanne Payne, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court: “The complainant said, ‘I honestly thought he was going to kill me. I thought, this is how I’m going to die.’”

Brown, 45, of Bowen Close, Blaenavon, who is bipolar, was being cared for by his mother and he attacked her when she went to visit him.

MORE NEWS

Mrs Payne said: “She had collected her son’s medication, newspaper and cigarettes and went to see him at around 10am on June 16, 2020.

“He immediately became aggressive and started shouting, ‘I want £200 now.’

“The defendant got up from his chair and was shouting, ‘You’re a racist. You’re a fascist.’

“He then grabbed her by the throat and applied pressure to her windpipe.

“She felt that she couldn’t breathe and was gasping for breath.

“The defendant then picked up a knife, put it in her mouth, and told her, ‘I’m going to cut your tongue out to stop you telling lies.’

“He then hit her about the head with a metal saucepan. He shouted at her, ‘You’ve ruined my life.’”

Brown’s mother was treated at Abergavenny’s Nevill Hall Hospital for broken ribs, a fractured finger and a cut to the back of her head.

Mrs Payne added: “She felt battered and bruised. She had just had a hip replacement.

“The victim said, ‘I feel frightened of what he’ll do to me. He said he wants me dead.”

Brown pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

The court heard how he had six previous convictions for 13 offences, including harassment.

Hilary Roberts, mitigating, said the defendant was suffering from mental health difficulties.

Judge David Wynn Morgan told Brown: “This was a vicious and uncontrolled attack.”

He was classed as a dangerous offender and jailed for seven years.

Brown was made the subject of an indefinite restraining order not to contact his mother.