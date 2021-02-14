A PAEDOPHILE has been jailed for sexually abusing a girl during the 1970s.
Child rapist Ian Scott, 74, was found guilty after a trial of committing the historical offences when he lived in Gwent four decades ago.
The pensioner, now of Arthurstone Gardens, Meigle, Blair Gowrie, Perth and Kinross, Scotland, was locked up at Cardiff Crown Court.
Scott was convicted by a jury of rape and indecent assault.
He had claimed during his trial that he and the complainant had been in a "consensual relationship".
Heath Edwards, mitigating, said his client was a "different man now” but added it was accepted what the defendant did "should never have happened".
Judge Jeremy Jenkins told Scott: "You took her innocence and childhood away.”
He jailed him for six years.
