DETECTIVES are appealing for information after two thugs broke a man’s jaw during a savage assault.
The brutal attack happened near the former 49 Club in the Trecenydd area of Caerphilly on Saturday, January 30, between 10.30pm and 11.30pm.
The victim, in his 30s, was walking along a footpath when he was set upon by two men.
The first suspect is described as being white, in his mid-20s, of slim build and around 6ft 2in tall.
He was wearing a light grey hoodie and light grey jogger bottoms.
The second suspect is described as being a white man in his mid-20s, around 5ft 9in tall and of medium build. He was wearing a dark coloured hoodie.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We’re appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the assault or who may have seen the two men described above in the area at the time of the assault.
“Anyone with any information is asked to call us on 101 quoting reference 2100040634 or you can contact us via direct message on Facebook or Twitter.
“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”