THESE six men were recently handed prison sentences for offences like bomb-making, drug dealing and assaulting emergency workers.

We look at their crimes and punishment.

Matthew Welsh

Cannabis farmer Matthew Welsh grew a crop with a street value of £78,000 with plants being cultivated in three bedrooms and on the landing of his home.

The 30-year-old, from Caerphilly, was caught just months after he got a suspended sentence for couriering the class B drug between Gwent and West Wales.

He was jailed for 26 months.

Tekli Gebray

Drug dealer Tekli Gebray was jailed after police found heroin inside a Kinder Egg when it fell out of his boxer shorts during a strip search.

The 24-year-old, from Newport, was caught with 36 wraps of the class A drug following his arrest in the Pill area of the city.

He was locked up for three years and four months.

Steven Rees

A man bit a police sergeant and tried to headbutt a constable arresting him after taking a cocktail of drugs and alcohol.

Steven Rees, 30, assaulted officers in Risca after he had called 999 to falsely claim he had escaped from prison.

He was jailed for six months.

Jason Deakin

Burglar Jason Deakin was jailed for 14 months after he carried out three raids in Monmouthshire.

The 34-year-old, from Caldicot, stole a television, DJ equipment and cash in one break-in.

Jamil Bin-Salah

A wannabe journalist was jailed for dealing cocaine in his home city.

Jamil Bin-Salah, 22, of Aberthaw Drive, Newport, was also caught with wads of cash following his arrest last month.

He was jailed for 32 months and is due to face a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing later this year.

Darren Richards

A man made his own bomb after buying chemicals on eBay and producing gunpowder in his garden shed.

Darren Richards made an improvised explosive device (IED) golf ball as well as a cannon at the Cwmbran home he shared with his mother.

He was jailed for two years and eight months.