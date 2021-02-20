THERE'S not a lot we can do during the current lockdown - but we are allowed to get out for some exercise.

So, we are going to be bringing you some ideas of walks in the area which you can enjoy without straying too far.

These will also give you the chance to discover some interesting local places and may even give you the taste for venturing further afield once restrictions are lifted.

Welsh Government guidelines are that exercise should start and end at your door so the walks we will be featuring will be as close to people's homes as possible.

Once restrictions are lifted, we'll head further afield.

Henllys Circular Walk

This is a circular walk linking directly with the urban areas of Henllys, Coed Eva and Fairwater, Cwmbran.

A view from Henllys. Picture: Kate Edwards, South Wales Argus Camera Club

The walk proceeds up on to Mynydd Henllys and returns via farmland to the south.

The route is approximately 7 km (4.5 miles) and will take about 2.5 hours to complete.

There is a small car park located at the start of the walk and cars can also be parked on a number of adjoining highways. Remember that you should not drive anywhere for exercise under the current restrictions.

Start on Penylan Road, opposite the entrance to Farlays and take the short surfaced path down to ‘The Incline’ footpath. Turn right and walk uphill, passing through the subway under the road.

You are now following the line of the dismantled tramway which used to run from Henllys Colliery to the canal at Two Locks.

After going through a second subway you will pass Incline Cottage on your left and then Nant-y-bryn and Machine Cottage on your right. Bear right around Machine Cottage and continue walking a short way up the lane, passing through the gate on your left.

Keeping the electricity pylon on your right, head towards the top left hand corner of the field and cross the stile on to the road.

You may wish to leave the circular walk for a few minutes and take the road to your right passing Old Row to your left and New Row to your right. The houses in this part of the village were built to house the miners of Henllys Colliery and the oldest date back to the late 1800s.

Approximately 140 metres further up the road, where it forks, is Mount Pleasant Baptist Chapel. This little chapel was built in 1843 and seats 200 people. Retrace your steps back along the road to the last stile you crossed.

A view from Henllys. Picture: Laura Preston, South Wales Argus Camera Club

Go over the stile on the opposite side of the road, keeping Old Row on your right. Continue up hill following the fenceline on your left.

You will arrive at the site of the former Henllys Colliery mine workings. Disused quarries can be seen to your right and in front of you.

Walk on up the hill, following the waymarks until you reach the stile which leads onto the well-defined track across the common.

Turn left and follow the track for approximately 500 metres, enjoying the panoramic views to the east. Look for the stile on your left and follow the path towards Pant-yr-yrfa.

Keeping the farm house on your right and the fence on your left, walk downhill and cross the stile adjacent to a gate. About 75 metres further on you will come to another gate and stile on your left.

Walk diagonally across the field, following the waymarks, and cross into the next field. Look across to your left for the waymark post and cross the stile.

Follow the path, which after a little while, swings around to the left, down towards the stream. The next section of the route passes through a picturesque wooded gully. The banks drop steeply to the stream and you are advised to take extra care.

Cross the stream, turn right and continue through the trees, with the stream on your right.

Follow the path around to the left, keeping the fenceline to your left. Use the bridge to cross the wet area and follow the waymarks to the next stile.

Continue down hill towards the access track, which leads to Ty Trappau Farm, keeping the tree plantation to your right. Go over the stile on the opposite side of track and cross the field, keeping the fence line on your right.

When you reach the tarmacked road at Pensarn Farm, pass between the garages, then between the fences, and cross the stile into the field.

Carry on along the path under the line of the overhead cables and cross the stile in the hedgeline on your left, just before you reach the corner of the field. Follow the field boundary to your right until you pass Pen-y-werlod on your right.

Immediately after passing Pen-y-werlod, turn right and cross over the stile on to the access lane.

A sheep near Henllys Colliery, Cwmbran. Picture: Scott Coombes, South Waes Argus Camera Club

Proceed left along the lane, passing the old village school on your right.

When you reach the road junction, turn right and continue along for approx 250 metres until you reach Henllys Way. Cross this busy road with extreme care and turn right.

Walk along the pavement for approximately 600 metres until you come to a gateway on your left, next to an electricity transformer.

Go through the gateway and follow the waymarked track across the open space, heading for the trees. Cross the stream and walk through the wooded area and out on to Glan Rhyd.

Walk down the road around the corner to the right, and then to the left, exiting on to Penylan Road. Cross the road when safe to do so and turn left.

Continue on along the footpath until you return to your starting point where Penylan Road crosses ‘The Incline’.

This is a walk from Torfaen County Borough Council: www.torfaen.gov.uk/en/RoadsTravelParking/WalkingCycling/Torfaen-Walks/Torfaen-Walks.aspx