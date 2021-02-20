WE'VE been asking our readers what they like about living in Newport and Gwent.

This week we meet Antony Smith, aged 34, from Caerleon. He is an artist better known as Consumersmith.

www.Instagram.com/consumersmith

How long have you lived in Newport?

Lived in Newport for 16 years, moved here on a whim. I knew nothing about the place but the art school at Caerleon campus had a great course and so I applied.

What do you like most about living in Newport?

The people and the atmosphere. Musicians, artists and creative people have a certain hunger that I think separates them from a lot of other cities. There is a sense of togetherness and a lot of passion.

Favourite place for a takeaway and why?

The Secret Garden cafe on Charles Street. It is run by friends - great people - and a cut above the rest when it comes to culinary delights. Long live the Secret Garden.

The Secret Garden, in Charles Street, Newport once home to Private Percy Scannell who died in the First World War. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Dragons or County?

The County. They have a passionate fan base and a positive vibe. Good people, good times, however well the team is playing or not.

Best memory of your time living here?

Too many to narrow down to one moment. But I’d say there was a time when the music scene we were apart of had a certain buzz about it and sold out shows full of like-minded people week-in week-out brought us all together. My time here has been a series of great memories forever evolving. Also - parties/events. We’ve had some historic parties.

Favourite Newport pub?

Wow, that’s a hard one to answer. I’m a big fan of pubs. It wouldn’t be fair to pick one. It all depends on who you are with at the time, the weather, the event or the occasion. There’s some great pubs in Newport. I applaud them all.

What one thing that has gone do you miss the most?

I don’t miss anything that is no longer here. Everything has a shelf life and comes and goes for a reason. If they were still here our memory of them wouldn't be as magic .

Favourite building in the city?

The old arts college. It is a beautiful building. I wish I could have seen it when it was first built. It’s now apartments. I had a place in there five years or so ago and loved living there.

The old art college on Clarence Place, Newport

Favourite place to grab a coffee?

Coffiology in Caerleon is my favourite spot to grab a coffee. They do exactly what it says on the tin. Great coffee. Welcoming vibe and no details spared on their branding and interior. If you’ve not been get to it.

Where would you go for a special meal?

Aside from Secret Garden, if I want a quiet, relaxing meal with the wife I love Curros in Caerleon. If it’s a beautiful sunny day, then the Priory garden is my favourite spot.

The rear of The Priory, Caerleon

Best place for a walk?

I walk my dog around Caerleon a lot. The amphitheatre is a thing of beauty. It's a nice walk in all weather.

If you had a magic wand what one wish would you grant Newport?

The end to homelessness.

Three places anyone visiting the city should make the effort to go to?

Barnabas Arts house - owned by a very special woman, Jan Martin, who has done a lot for the creative people of Newport. A great art gallery and place to relax. Grab a coffee and be welcomed with open arms. Bellevue Park in the summer - I’ve always like it there. No reason other than it’s a bit of peace among the madness. Caerleon Ffwrwm - it’s an idyllic little lane, an escape and has an air of mystery and magic about it.

Choose one thing Newport should be really proud about?

Its hunger for a good time.

Three words which sum up Newport for you

Colourful grey madness.