WALES Air Ambulance is looking for people to take part in a special challenge to celebrate its 20 years as a lifesaving service.

The charity celebrates its 20th anniversary on March 1 and, to acknowledge the milestone, Wales Air Ambulance has created a new fundraising event called #MY20.

It is asking participants to set themselves a challenge, task or activity which relates to the number ‘20’ to be completed during March. Examples could include walking 20 miles, baking 20 cakes, learning 20 new Welsh phrases or completing 20 minutes of gardening a day.

Entry is £10 and participants have the option of raising more through sponsorship. The challenge must be completed between March 1 and March 31.

Every participant will receive a #MY20 certificate for their efforts.

The #MY20 Challenge comes just three months after the charity achieved its aim of operating a 24/7 service.

Mark Stevens, Wales Air Ambulance fundraising manager, said: “Taking part in #MY20 is a great way to celebrate our 20th anniversary while raising funds for our 24/7 lifesaving service.

"The great thing about #MY20 is that you are in control. You can pick something which will motivate you, or a challenge you’ve always wanted to do but haven’t found the time until now. You can also get children involved in the fun.

“The past year has been tough for everyone but focusing on a new challenge, or learning a new a skill, should help to keep us motivated as we move to more positive times ahead.

“One thing we have learned during the lockdowns is how creative our supporters are. We’re looking forward to seeing what diverse and innovative challenges people of all ages do throughout the month of March.”

For more information, challenge ideas, and to register, go to www.walesairambulance.com