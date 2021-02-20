THE South Wales Argus Camera Club has more than 4,000 members and we regularly feature their pictures both in paper and online.

But we thought it would be good to find out more about the people who make up the club.

THIS week we meet Ian Fewings, who is 54 and a project manager from Blaina.

When and why did you take up photography?

Three years ago.

Misty morning over Cwm

Why do you love taking pictures?

I love taking photographs of landscapes. Not only do I get to see some amazing places, I get to spend time outdoors in the fresh air.

Where is your favourite place to take pictures and why?

The Cwmcelyn Valley in Blaina. The valley is stunning all year around and there are some great landscape features to take photos of.

Road over the moors, Llangynidr

Ian Fewings

What equipment do you use?

I use a Canon EOS 77D at the moment but saving to get a Canon 5D mark 5.

What is the favourite picture you have taken and why?

There are so many. But I took one of a misty morning in Cwm near Ebbw Vale last year. It was one of the photos people liked best on social media.

Snowy mountain top, Mynyndd James, Blaina

Why did you join the SWACC?

I enjoy seeing other members' photos. And I enjoy seeing people liking my photography.

If you could photograph anyone or any place who/what would it be?

I would love to take landscape photos in Norway or Canada.

Sunset over Fishguard bay

Anything else you think we should know eg any awards, exhibitions, charity creations etc

I have taken a number of photos during the first lockdown of the towns and people of Blaenau Gwent. Some of these photos will be on display at local museums and at St Fagans once the pandemic is over.

What advice would you give anyone who wants to get into photography?

Just do it. It doesn't have to be expensive to start. Most mobile phone cameras are great for taking photos. Also join a camera club in your area. This way you get to meet like-minded people and you get to learn tips and tricks.