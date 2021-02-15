FOUR of Gwent's five council areas now have rolling weekly coronavirus case rates of below 100 per 100,000 population, as the slowdown in the spread of the virus continues.

Only Torfaen, at 111.7 for the week ending February 10, has a rate above 100 per 100,000 in Gwent (Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area), and is now among just eight of Wales' 22 council areas above that mark.

The all-Wales rate - to February 10 - was 91.6 per 100,000 population.

Three more deaths have been confirmed in Gwent today by Public Health Wales, among 16 across Wales.

And there have been 64 newly confirmed cases today in Gwent, among 363 throughout Wales.

The total number of deaths in Wales since the pandemic began, again according to Public Health Wales, is now 5,137, with 926 of these in Gwent.

There have been 199,518 confirmed cases in Wales since the pandemic began, including 39,389 in Gwent. Today's cases in Gwent are: Caerphilly, 24; Monmouthshire, 14; Newport, 12: Torfaen, 10; Blaenau Gwent, four.

Torfaen's rolling weekly case rate - to February 10, the latest date available, is the fifth highest of Wales' 22 council areas.

Newport (99.6) has the ninth highest rate in Wales; Blaenau Gwent (94.5) has the 10th highest rate in Wales; and Caerphilly (87.8) has the 11th highest rate in Wales.

Monmouthshire (52.9) currently has the third lowest rate in Wales, behind Ceredigion 24.8, and Pembrokeshire (42.9).

Wrexham (161.1 per 100,000) and Flintshire (134.5) have the two highest rolling weekly case rates in Wales.

The Wales-wide test positivity rate for the week to February 10, was 8.4 per cent. Torfaen (10.3 per cent) has the highest test positivity rate in Gwent.

The newly confirmed cases across Wales today are:

Cardiff - 47

Flintshire - 30

Caerphilly - 24

Powys - 24

Pembrokeshire - 22

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 21

Swansea - 20

Wrexham - 19

Neath Port Talbot - 18

Vale of Glamorgan - 17

Carmarthenshire - 17

Anglesey - 15

Monmouthshire - 14

Newport - 12

Bridgend - 12

Gwynedd - 11

Torfaen - 10

Conwy - eight

Blaenau Gwent - four

Denbighshire - two

Merthyr Tydfil - one

Ceredigion - none

Unknown location - two

Resident outside Wales - 13

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.