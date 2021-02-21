THE South Wales Argus Camera Club has more than 4,000 members and we regularly feature their pictures both in paper and online.

Today we meet Mark Wall, 45, from Pontnewydd, Cwmbran.

When and why did you take up photography?

I have always been interested in photography but took it up passionately beginning of lockdown when my mother got terminally ill it was a way of escaping.

The Old Barn

Camera shy

Why do you love taking pictures?

There are so many different types and styles of photography so everyday is a school day.

Where is your favourite place to take pictures and why?

Haven't been too far due to the situation we are all in but so much beauty on our local canal in Cwmbran.

Self portrait

Trusty model pooch Tai

What equipment do you use?

Nikon DSLR D7100 & D600 and too many lenses to list.

What is the favourite picture you have taken and why?

The is a old barn in a field at Five Locks on the canal. I shot it in black and white and it is the first blown up frame image.

Snacks

Love is in the air

If you could photograph anyone or any place who/what would it be?

On my wishlist is a kingfisher. Many times I've walked along the canal and still haven't spotted one as of yet. Place would be the Brecon Beacons.

What advice would you give anyone who wants to get into photography?

Please do just give it a go. You get so much satisfaction in the end result. I wish I had bought a DSLR a lot sooner though.