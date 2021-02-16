A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

TAYLOR RHYS MEEK, 20, of Gellihaf, Pontllanfraith, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cocaine in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £285 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

HARRY GLYNN, 19, of Earlswood Road, Shirenewton, Monmouthshire, was banned from driving for 18 months after he admitted drug driving with cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine and cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MICHAEL LEO LEONARD, 31, of Elgar Close, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £334 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ALAN PAUL STENNER, 74, of Birches Road, Penallt, Monmouthshire, was ordered to pay £872 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he was found guilty after a trial of public disorder.

MORE NEWS

KYLE DIXON, 21, of Broadwood Close, Ringland, Newport, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to committing a Communications Act offence.

ADAM SLOWIK, 33, of Barrack Hill, Newport, was banned from driving for 23 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving.

He was ordered to pay £635 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

BRETT JONES, 38, of Georgetown, Tredegar, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

BENJAMIN OSBORNE, 28, of Bronmynydd, Abertridwr, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

OWAIN STEPHEN DAVIES, 31, of Bryn Rhedyn, Highfields, Blackwood, was banned from driving for 15 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £592 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

RICHARD RAYMOND, 35, of Parc Bryn, Pontllanfraith, was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 65mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport.

He was ordered to pay £224 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

HANNAH NEWBURY, 27, of Bluebell Drive, Cardiff, was banned from driving for three years after she admitted drug driving in Newport with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in her blood.

She was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

KATE DAVIDSON, 37, of Newport Road, Caldicot, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after she admitted stealing nine jars of coffee worth £40 and the theft of food valued at £74.50 from the Co-op.

She was ordered to pay £180.50 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

LEIGHTON PETER JOHN HENSON, 26, of Aubrey Hames Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £784 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.