THE Office for National Statistics (ONS) - which is based in Newport - is recruiting 30,000 field staff to help with the upcoming 2021 census.

The census is a survey carried out every ten years by the ONS, which collates information in order to give a “picture of all the people and households in England and Wales.”

This information is then used by a variety of organisations, ranging from local authorities to charities, in order to help them provide important services, including transport, education and healthcare.

The census - which last took place in 2011 - will be the first digital-first one this year, and can be done on any device. There will be Census Support Centres across England and Wales if you can’t get online or need help completing the census online.

What jobs are available?

The next census will take part on Sunday, March 21, 2021, and the ONS is currently hiring at least 30,000 field staff to help with the operation.

The field staff team includes:

officers who visit those who’ve not yet completed their census form, offering help and encouragement to take part

supervisors who manage the area field operation

managers who plan and act to get the best results

The census job application page states that “if you’re a people person, have great customer service skills and want to be part of something that affects all of us, then apply for a job with the census.”

“In every role, you will be an essential part of making the census the best it can be. So, join the team and make a lasting impact,” adds the ONS.

How to apply

When you apply for any role on the census, you will need to complete a number of steps as part of your application, including taking an online test and attending a virtual welcome event.

It’s worth noting that for the ‘virtual welcome event’ stage of the application process, all candidates will be required to have access to a webcam, either through their smartphone, tablet or desktop computer, in order for identification documents to be validated.

Visit the ONS census website in order to find out more information about the application process and to apply for a role.