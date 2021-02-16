A NUMBER of dogs have been found at an address in Gloucestershire while a man has been arrested on suspicion of theft.
Gloucestershire Police is appealing for anyone who may own any of the dogs to get in touch with them.
In total, 15 dogs were found during a warrant at a location in Naas Lane, Quedgeley, on Friday, February 12. Checks on microchips of the adult dogs have been done as well as further enquiries but so far no owners have been identified.
The dogs are currently in a secure location.
The dogs recovered are:
• Foxhound – female, ginger and white
• Beagle/Foxhound – female, ginger and white
• Foxhound type – male, tan, white and black
• Foxhound/Beagle – female, ginger and white
• French Bulldog – female, white and black
• French Bulldog - female, brindle and white
• French Bulldog - male, fawn
• Shitzu - female, grey and white
• Shitzu - female, grey and white
• Shitzu - female, grey and white
• Shitzu - female – grey and white
• Jack Russell - female and white
• Cocker Spaniel – female and golden
• Poodle cross/Lurcher – female and cream coloured
• Cocker Spaniel – female and golden
A 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft and has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.
If you believe any of the dogs may be yours, officers are urging you to contact them on Neil.Snaith@gloucestershire.pnn.police.uk or Diane.Blandford@gloucestershire.pnn.police.uk. They will require proof of ownership.
