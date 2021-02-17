A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

SIRAJ AHMED, 23, of Marlborough Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannibinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £369 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MARK COCKERAM, 30, of no fixed abode, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannibinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £485 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ALEX ANDERSON, 36, of Oak Street, Abertillery, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannibinol in his blood.

He was conditionally discharged for 12 months and ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

LYNSEY MEADOWS, 42, of Brynawel, Brynmawr, was banned from driving for two years after she pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen.

She was ordered to pay £658 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

OWEN GRAHAM, 25, of Cae Brynton Road, Newport, was made the subject of a 12-month restraining order after he was found guilty of assault by beating at Cwmbran station.

He was ordered to pay £929 in compensation, a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MARIUS LACATUS, 34, of South Market Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to driving an Audi A3 whilst disqualified.

He was ordered to pay £725 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

PIOTR NOCHALSKI, 40, of Marshfield Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he was found guilty of failing to provide a specimen and he admitted failing to surrender.

He was ordered to pay £1,060 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

GREGG RICHARD WOOLLEY, 49, of High Street, Blackwood, was banned from driving for 28 days for speeding at 51mph in a 30mph zone.

He was ordered to pay £693 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

A2B SAME DAY SERVICES LTD, Kirby Lane, Newport, were ordered to pay £317 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after a guilty plea was entered for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.