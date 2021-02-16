TORFAEN council has urged residents not to drive to beauty spots for their daily exercise after 86 cars were found parked at Cwmbran Boating Lake car park on Monday.

Welsh Government coronavirus guidelines say that exercise should start and finish at home, and people should not generally drive to a location to exercise.

READ MORE:

"Unfortunately we've received a lot of calls today regarding busy car parks around the borough with 86 cars parked at the boating lake alone," said a council spokesperson.

"We know it is really good for the body and mind to get some fresh air, but could we remind everyone that travel by car should be for essential journeys only and exercise should start and finish from home with one other person.

"Council enforcement officers will be patrolling car parks during half term to check travel regulations are not being broken. Although we cannot barrier them off, skate parks have been closed to follow Welsh Government legislation."

Torfaen currently has the highest Covid-19 case rate in Gwent - 101.1 for the week ending February 11.

A busy car park at Cwmbran Boating Lake. Picture: Torfaen council.

What are the rules on exercising?

The current Welsh Government guidance is that exercise should be local, starting and finishing from home and not involving driving to a location.

A single adult household - which includes a single adult living alone, or an adult with children - can meet one other single adult household as part of their daily exercise.

The rules under alert level four say: “Your exercise should start and finish from your home and generally, this should not involve people driving to a location away from home.

“However, we recognise that some people, such as those with specific health or mobility issues, may need to travel from their home in order to exercise.

“For example, wheelchair users may not be able to start exercise immediately outside their homes for practical access reasons.

“Driving to a suitable flat location, such as a park, would be permitted in this instance.

“Where people need to drive to access exercise, the journey should be to the nearest convenient accessible location. No long journeys should be undertaken unless absolutely necessary.”