A 26-YEAR-OLD man who pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine has been warned he may face an immediate prison sentence.
Cory O'Neill, of Wolseley Street, Newport, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Tuesday to admit one charge of offering to supply the Class-A drug.
The offence was committed on August 17 last year.
Sentencing was adjourned to March 12, and O'Neill was released on bail.
"Come prepared for the possibility of being sent to prison on that day," judge Michael Fitton told the defendant.
