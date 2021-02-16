A VANDAL on a quad bike has torn up pitches at a Cwmbran football club.

Coed Eva Athletic were alerted to the issue - which took place on Sunday, February 14 - by residents living across the road to their ground, at The Birches in Pontnewydd.

The joyrider is the latest issue the club have faced, with the concrete dugouts on the senior side's pitch being damaged last year, issues with littering, and a long-running problem with dog walkers allowing their pets to mess on the pitches.

"We've been having lots of problems but the quad bike is the icing on the cake," said Paul Bielski, from the club.

"I got messages from neighbours saying kids showed up and were cutting up the pitch.

"We have lots of teams that play on those pitches: a ladies team, kids teams, two senior teams and a disability team.

"Especially with everything going on with Covid, we are hoping to try to get the kids back to some sort of normality.

"We are trying to get grants to help us stop these things from happening by fencing off the pitch, and are fundraising, but now the money we have raised will need to be spent on fixing the pitch.

"Every time we make a step forward to try and progress, something happens and it's two steps back."

A Gwent Police spokesman said: "We received a report of criminal damage at the Birches, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran on Sunday, February 14, at around 1.10pm, after an individual was seen riding a quad bike at the location.

"Anyone with any information or CCTV footage regarding this incident is asked to contact Gwent Police, quoting log references 2100053158 or 185 14/02/21."