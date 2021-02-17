CAERPHILLY county borough’s first crematorium has opened for use.

Located in Pontllanfraith, it means residents of the borough can have a shorter journey than 30 minutes to reach a crematorium.

Called Sirhowy Valley Crematorium, it is the first site to be operated by Westerleigh Group across the UK. It joins three other sites in Wales to be run under the group. They will be offering services at hourly intervals.

Mr Davies said: “Sirhowy Valley Crematorium will offer standard service times at one-hourly intervals, ensuring families are not rushed.”

The building intends to offer a place of peace and seclusion, and has a light, spacious chapel, finished in Welsh pennant stone, render and bespoke hardwood joinery.

The chapel is also fitted with a modern media system and two large screens that provide live webcasts and visual tributes.

Covering a site of almost 10 acres, it features memorial gardens, a floral terrace set slightly away from the chapel which offers a peaceful area for families and friends to gather after the service.

Kevin Davies, regional manager at Westerleigh Group, said: “We are delighted to have developed this new crematorium in Sirhowy Valley.

“We believe it will provide local families with a wider choice of funeral services.

“Prior to Sirhowy Valley Crematorium opening, the nearest alternatives were all more than 10 miles away, and journeys take more than 30 minutes in a funeral cortege.

“We are pleased to be able to offer a facility that will significantly reduce this travel time, improving the experience for the bereaved and ensuring that their time can be fully focused on the funeral service itself.”

Jon Deacon, a former funeral director who is the site manager at the new crematorium, said: “I am proud to be the first site manager at Sirhowy Valley Crematorium and I am looking forward to serving our local communities at the time when they’re experiencing exceptional levels of pain and heartache from losing a loved one.

“Our new premises, set within beautiful grounds, coupled with our absolute commitment to delivering uniquely personal services, will provide a dignified place of rest or final tribute.”

For more information about Sirhowy Valley Crematorium, visit www.sirhowyvalleycrem.co.uk or email SirhowyValley@westerleighgroup.co.uk