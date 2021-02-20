AFFORDABLE homes have been handed over to the first tenants at a new £16 million development in Ebbw Vale.

The development, at the site of a former quarry in Bryn Serth, is nearing completion, and the first homes have been officially handed over.

It consists of 30 affordable homes, and 70 homes for market sale, off Waun-Y-Pound Road.

The properties have been developed through an innovative partnership with the South Wales and South West region of Lovell, Melin Homes, Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council and the Welsh Government.

Anthony Vagges, regional commercial director at Lovell, said: “We’re delighted to work alongside our partners to provide high quality new homes for local people. It’s a pleasure to be handing over the first homes to Melin for affordable rent at our Ebbw Vale development.

“This development is an important regeneration scheme and is one of the first new homes developments in the area for many years.

"The homes at Golwg Y Bryn represent part of our ongoing commitment to invest in local communities and provide much needed homes for social rent and low-cost home ownership.”

The minister for housing and local government, Julie James said: “We are committed to working with partners to develop high quality and sustainable affordable homes.

"These homes are a fantastic example of this commitment and will benefit local people by providing much needed affordable quality homes that people aspire to live in.”

Paula Kennedy, chief executive of Melin Homes, said: “These new homes are excellent news for Blaenau Gwent. The project is a great example of how collaborative working can benefit people and make a positive impact on our communities. “

Cllr David Davies, member for regeneration at Blaenau Gwent Council, added: “I am delighted to see the Golwg Y Bryn, Ebbw Vale housing development reaching completion which now brings a variety of open market, affordable and low-cost home ownership to Blaenau Gwent.

"This is yet another example of successful partnership working that has shown our on-going commitment to local communities, despite the challenges of Covid-19.”