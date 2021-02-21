IKEA has revealed plans to help customers make their favourite furniture last longer.

In their latest effort to help customer live more sustainably at an affordable price, the Swedish home furniture chain will flip their iconic instruction manuals on its head to show customers how to take apart their furniture without causing damage.

The Swedish retailer is making it simpler for customers to extend the life of their IKEA furniture – one Allen Key at a time.

Whether the flatpack items need a new home or a new place in the home, Disassembly Instructions provide customers with clear and safe step-by-step guides on how to take apart their favourite products.

MORE NEWS:

The launch aims to encourage consumers to keep their furniture for longer, helping extend the piece’s life cycle.

IKEA have announced a range of initiatives geared towards reducing carbon emissions and helping customers live more sustainably at an affordable price, without compromising on style.

In 2020, the Ingka Group produced 132% more renewable energy than it consumed in its global operations for the very first time.

Hege Sæbjørnsen, Country Sustainability Manager at IKEA UK & Ireland, said: “Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do at IKEA and we remain committed to introducing new ways to promote circular consumption, in order to help meet our goal of becoming a fully circular and climate positive business by 2030, in addition to making sustainable living accessible and affordable to all.

“In the past three years we have put a great deal of effort into understanding and defining what a truly circular value chain means for IKEA, and as such, we want to take circular consumption mainstream and make it easier than ever for customers to acquire, care for and pass on products such as by repairing, reusing, reselling, and recycling them.

“Alongside other initiatives like Buy Back, we hope the reverse manuals inspire people to re-think their consumption habits by extending the life cycle of our products and, together taking small steps, to help reverse against climate change at this critical time.”

• IKEA is working towards becoming a fully circular and climate positive business by 2030. (IKEA)

Available to view and download online, IKEA has created a range of guides for some of its top-selling products.

Instructions are available for the following pruducts:

1. BILLY Bookcase

2. BRIMNES Bed

3. LYCKSELE Sofa bed

4. MALM Desk

5. PAX Wardrobe

6. POÄNG Chair