A MAN who walked into a Newport convenience store with an axe and demanded money has been warned he faces a lengthy prison sentence.
Richard Dorrington, 51, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court earlier today, Friday, where he pleaded guilty to attempted robbery, possession of an offensive weapon, and two counts of attempted theft.
The court heard Dorrington, of Fforest Glade, Newport, had walked into the Lifestyle store in Pentonville at around 7am on Wednesday, January 20, brandishing an axe.
He demanded money from a member of staff, who refused - pushing the criminal back and refusing to hand over any cash.
Dorrington ultimately left empty-handed, leaving the staff member "shaken", the court heard.
He was arrested the following day following a police appeal and a manhunt.
On Friday Judge David Morgan told Dorrington: “You will receive full credit for your guilty pleas, but these are very serious offences which will attract a lengthy prison sentence.”
Judge Morgan said he would adjourn the sentence to await a pre-sentence report, on Dorrington, to be carried out on the defendant via the Probation Service.
Sentencing was adjourned to Friday March 19, and Dorrington will remain in custody until then.