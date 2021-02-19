WARNINGS of "heavy, persistent rainfall" have been issued today for parts of Gwent this weekend.
The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for rain, covering most of Mid Wales and and inland areas of South Wales.
It said disruption and flooding could be expected on Friday evening and throughout Saturday.
In Gwent, the weather warning covers Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly county borough, as well as Pontypool and more northern parts of Torfaen.
MORE NEWS:
- Newport man jailed for threatening police dog in stand off
- Kimberley Nursery and Fairoak Nursery in Newport to merge
- Pontypool community's small acts of kindness during lockdown
Northwestern areas of Monmouthshire, such as Abergavenny, are also covered by the weather warning.
A yellow weather warning – for less severe rain – remains in place for Caerphilly town and southern parts of Torfaen, including Cwmbran.
Newport and southern parts of Monmouthshire should escape the worst of the bad weather, according to the latest Met Office forecast.
The amber weather warning will be in effect from 8pm on Friday until 6pm on Saturday.
The Met Office warns of spray and flooding on roads and difficult driving conditions, with a possibility of some road closures and communities being cut off by floods.
The upgraded weather warning follows calls from Natural Resources Wales (NRW), on Friday morning, for residents to prepare for possible flooding this weekend.
NRW officers will be out checking flood defences and drainage grids in anticipation of the weekend's heavy rain.