WALES would consider banning travel from other areas of UK with high coronavirus rates "if it is necessary".

Mark Drakeford confirmed that the Welsh Government would prevent travel from areas with high incidence rates to areas in Wales with low incidence rates if needed.

The first minister said it was not a border issue, but a case of making sure coronavirus didn't get a foothold in areas where it currently didn't.

He said: "We developed last year a number of ways in which we were able to reduce the flow of traffic from high incidence areas to low incidence areas and that has always been what I have wanted to achieve.

"I have, many times, said here that the border is not the issue.

"The issue is trying to make sure coronavirus does not get seeded again in low incidence areas."

Mr Drakeford said that would play a large part in decisions in the future if travel restrictions were able to be lifted in Wales.

He added: "It will be one of the principles that we use to make those decision.

"And if it is necessary to enforce those decisions if we had wide discrepancies between the position we are in in Wales and positions elsewhere, then we will act again.

"We will make sure that low incidence areas in Wales do not face influxes from areas that would mean travelling to Wales would bring the virus with it."