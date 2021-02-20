BUDGET supermarket chains Aldi and Lidl are bothe focusing on fitness this week as people look to shift that lockdown weight.
They have revealed a range of new products being made available this weekend.
Here is a rounded-up of some of the best deals you can find.
LIDL
If you have started exercising more in lockdown and the cold weather is putting you off, Lidl is this week releasing a range of thermal sportwear products to help you reach your goals.
These include:
Available in sizes medium to extra large, the Crivit Vest Men’s Seamless Thermal Long- Sleeve Vest will keep you warm with high-tech functional fibres. Available for £8.99.
Available in sizes small to large, the Crivit Ladies’ Seamless Thermal Long- Sleeve Vest will keep you warm with high-tech functional fibres. Available for £8.99.
The Crivit Ladies’ Seamless Thermal Long Johns are available sizes small to large and are also available for men sizes medium to extra large. Both available for £8.99.
Find more deals at Lidl.co.uk.
Aldi
This weekend Aldi are focussing on home fitness products allowing you to reach your fitness goals at home while gyms remain shut.
These include:
Get everything you need for a home workout with this 20kg Weighted Bag available for £24.99.
Perfect for at home or on-the-go, the Crane Fitness Mat is perfect for execsing at home. Available in a range of colours and washable the mat is available for £5.99.
If yoga is your thing, Aldi are seeling a range of Crane Yoga Blocks which come in packs of two. Available in a range of colours including dark grey, maroon and blue. Available for £4.99.
Find out more at Aldi.co.uk.