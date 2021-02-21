THIS selection of pictures show parts of North Gwent from the air, taken in 2004 by our photographer Peter Dash.

What do you recognise and what has changed in the last 17 years?

South Wales Argus: AERIAL PICS NORTH GWENT SWA PIC PETE DASH 18.02.04 EBBW VALE LOOKING TOWARDS THE STEELWORKS SITE FROM BADMINTON ENDS

Ebbw Vale, looking towards the steelworks site from Badminton

South Wales Argus: AERIAL PICS NORTH GWENT SWA PIC PETE DASH 18.02.04 EBBW VALE CIVIC CENTRE AND LEISURE CENTRE ENDS

Ebbw Vale Civc Centre and Leisure Centre

MORE NEWS:

South Wales Argus: AERIAL PICS NORTH GWENT SWA PIC PETE DASH 18.02.04 EBBW VALE CIVIC CENTRE AND LEISURE CENTRE ENDS

Ebbw Vale Civic Centre and Leisure Centre

South Wales Argus: AERIAL PICS NORTH GWENT SWA PIC PETE DASH 18.02.04 EBBW VALE STEELWORKS SITE UNDER DEMOLITION ENDS

Ebbw Vale steelworks site under demolition

South Wales Argus: AERIAL PICS NORTH GWENT SWA PIC PETE DASH 18.02.04 SILENT VALLEY LANDFILL SITE CWM ENDS

Silent Valley landfill site, Cwm

South Wales Argus: AERIAL PICS NORTH GWENT SWA PIC PETE DASH 18.02.04 EBBW VALE STEELWORKS SITE UNDER DEMOLITION ENDS

Ebbw Vale steelworks site under demolition

South Wales Argus: AERIAL PICS NORTH GWENT SWA PIC PETE DASH 18.02.04 SILENT VALLEY LANDFILL SITE CWM ENDS

Silent Valley landfill site

South Wales Argus: AERIAL PICS NORTH GWENT SWA PIC PETE DASH 18.02.04 LOOKING SOUTH TOWARDS ABERTILLERY ENDS

Looking south towards Abertillery

South Wales Argus: AERIAL PICS NORTH GWENT SWA PIC PETE DASH 18.02.04 BLAINA LOOKING NORTH ENDS

Blaina, looking north