THE number of people in hospital with coronavirus in Gwent has fallen for the sixth week in a row.

With lockdown extended for another three weeks in Wales, the number of hospitalisations across Wales and Gwent is continuing to fall.

For the sixth week running, there has been a drop in the number of hospital patients in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area, with either confirmed or suspected coronavirus, or recovering from the virus.

On average, the daily number of coronavirus patients in hospitals in the region this week was 423.

That is down from 477 last week, and 532 the week before.

Last week also saw the day with lowest number of coronavirus patients in Gwent since November 10, when on February 12 there were 367 patients

This chart shows how the number of people hospitalised with coronavirus in Gwent has changed since the start of the second wave in September

Nationally, the numbers in Wales have also continued to fall.

READ MORE:

In the past seven days the average number of coronavirus patients in Welsh hospitals is 2,040, down from 2,249.

While on average, 83 patients have been admitted to hospital in Wales due to coronavirus each day over the last seven days.

This chart shows how the number of people hospitalised with coronavirus in Wales has changed since the start of the second wave in September

On Friday, first minister Mark Drakeford extended lockdown in Wales for another three week, but spoke of possibility of easing restrictions at the next review.

Mr Drakeford tweeted that coronavirus cases were now at their lowest level since September, adding: “If cases continue to fall, we will use the next three weeks to see if we can get more students back to schools and colleges before Easter.

“We’ll also look carefully at options for re-opening some non-essential retail and close contact services, like hairdressing.”