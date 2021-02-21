THIS is a round-up of drivers who have appeared in Newport Magistrates' Court or Cwmbran Magistrates' Court for drink driving or drug driving in Gwent.

JOE JACOB GODSALL, 25, of Pepys Grove, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he was found guilty of drug driving with cocaine in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £612 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SEAN ANDREW VICKERS, 29, of Simpson Close, Newport, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £635 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GAVIN WILLIAM TILLEY, 38, of Brookland Road, Risca, was banned from driving for 40 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving on Newport’s Cromwell Road.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LUYANDUSAPHO MSOMI, 25, of Bolt Close, Newport, was banned from driving for three years after admitted drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

FRANCIS THOMLINS, 31, of Rother Avenue, Abergavenny, was banned from driving for 12 months after admitted drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £470 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ALEX ORGAN, 30, of Gordon Road, Blackwood, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £470 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MATAS JUREVICIUS, 21, of Pandy View, Cross Keys, was banned from driving for 16 months after admitted drug driving with ecstasy and cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £407 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GARETH JOHN SMITH, 33, of Cardiff Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after admitted drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.