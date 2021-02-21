THOUSANDS have signed a petition calling for the release of bodycam and CCTV footage relating to the death of Moyied Bashir.

Mr Bashir, who was 29, died on February 17, after police were called to a property in Maesglas Crescent, Newport.

A petition has been set-up calling on the Independent Office for Police Conduct (the IOPC) and Gwent Police to release the complete bodycam and CCTV footage surrounding Moyied Bashir's death.

It has so far gained almost 4,000 signatures.

On the page it says: "Moyied should not have been restrained: Moyied should still be with us and with is family."

Mohamed Bashir has made it clear he wants body cam footage investigated, expressing concerns that police brutality can potentially happen to anyone - regardless of race.

A statement from chief superintendent Tom Harding, of Gwent Police, says that as the bodycam footage has been handed over to the IPOC as part of the investigation it is no longer theirs to release.

Gwent Police say Moyied appeared to be having a "medical episode" and was taken to Cwmbran's Grange University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The day after his death, his brother Mohamed led a peaceful protest from Fanny's Cafe on Alexandra Road to Gwent Police station on Cardiff Road. Hundreds of people were involved.

While a GoFundMe page, set up in memory of Mr Bashir and to raise funds for a funeral, has raised more than £7,200.

The circumstances of Mr Bashir's death are still under investigation and the IOPC is independently investigating the incident.

The organisation said that after being notified by Gwent Police at around midday on Wednesday, investigators were sent to the property and to the post-incident procedures, where the officers involved provided initial accounts of their interaction with Mr Bashir.

In a statement setting out their initial findings on Thursday, the organisation said: “We have established that Gwent Police officers were called to the property at just before 9am following a report of a concern for Mr Bashir’s welfare.

“Shortly after arriving, police officers called for an ambulance as there was concern about Mr Bashir’s behaviour.

"We are aware that Mr Bashir, who was not arrested, was initially handcuffed and leg restraints were applied at the property while an ambulance was awaited.

“During their interaction with Mr Bashir his condition was noted to deteriorate. Paramedics arrived and gave medical treatment at the address prior to moving him to a waiting ambulance.

“We have established that by the time the ambulance had arrived a number of police vehicles and nine police officers had responded to the incident.”

They added: “We have spoken to Mr Bashir’s family to express our condolences and explain our role. The coroner has been informed and a post mortem is being carried out this afternoon (Thursday).

“We will be gathering more detailed accounts from the officers involved, and we are securing and will be analysing body worn video along with police radio transmissions and call logs.

“Our investigation into the nature of the contact the police officers had with the man is in its very early stages.”