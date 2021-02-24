DESSERT lovers rejoice - a new ice cream parlour is opening soon along one of Newport's scenic walking routes.

The Octopus Lounge Bistro and Dessert Parlour is the latest venture by Sarah Tanner, one half of an ice cream-loving couple who have been running the mobile delivery service Sundae Driver in the Newport area since 2019.

Opening for Easter, Octopus Lounge is located on the ground floor of Llanarth Court, and takes its name from the famous bridge that once stood nearby.

The business is on the route between Friars Walk and the Transporter Bridge, and is sure to be a hit with walkers along the western bank of the River Usk. There'll be ice cream, crepes, waffles and milkshakes for sale.

For Mrs Tanner and her husband Gareth, opening the Octopus Lounge marks the latest chapter in their quest to satisfy the sweet-toothed population of South Wales.

READ MORE:

The couple started out in 2015 by restoring a vintage ice cream van, which they named Buttercup, and setting up a catering business for special occasions.

"She has delighted the public at weddings, birthdays, christenings, anniversaries and events alike," Mr Tanner said of Buttercup.

Then, in 2019, they expanded their business to include the Sundae Driver ice cream and dessert delivery service - a move which has since proved wise, given the past 11 months of coronavirus restrictions.

"With all of our events, wedding and celebrations postponed for 2020 and some of 2021 it has been sad," Mr Tanner said.

"It is more than a business to us - we thoroughly enjoy being part of people's special days and seeing the joy on people's faces which our vans and ice cream bring.

"However, we've adapted and continued our on demand and delivery service with Sundae Driver, and brought our desserts to people with our contact-free delivery.

"We've found it so heartwarming with how many people have ordered treats as surprises for loved ones who they may not have seen for months."

The new shop will be focused on sweet snacks and ice cream - including every flavour made by famous Mumbles-based producer Joe's - but Mrs Tanner already has plans to expand their menu, with an eye on a fully international menu, coffees, and savoury bites.

There are also plans to apply for an alcohol licence, meaning that walkers can enjoy a summer cocktail or - when the winter months return - a steaming mug of hot chocolate with a generous dash of Baileys.