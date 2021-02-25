POLICE fined four people after they broke up a house party in Gwent.
Officers were called to a home in Ebbw Vale yesterday afternoon.
The force did not name the street where the illegal gathering was being held.
On Twitter, Gwent Police wrote: “4 Fines issued this afternoon in Ebbw Vale.
"Party is not acceptable from different households. #stayathyome.”