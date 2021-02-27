THE Covid-19 infection rate in Wales has fallen slightly in the past day, according to the latest figures from Public Health Wales (PHW).

A seven-day rolling case rate of 72 infections per 100,000 people has been recorded today (Saturday), down slightly from 75 yesterday.

Another 16 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported to PHW in Wales. No new deaths have been recorded in Gwent's Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area since Friday.

The coronavirus death toll in Wales, according to PHW, now stands at 5,316 people.

That figure only includes deaths of people who had previously tested positive for Covid-19, and for whom the virus was recorded as a causative factor in their deaths.

In Gwent, a further 38 cases have been confirmed today: three in Blaenau Gwent, 12 in Caerphilly, eight in Monmouthshire, eight in Newport, and seven in Torfaen.

The seven-day rolling case rates in three council areas of Gwent remain higher than the Wales average, figures show.

The latest data shows the infection rates in Caerphilly (82.8 cases per 100,000 people), Newport (81.5) and Torfaen (92.6) are all higher than the Wales average (71.2).

The infection rates in Blaenau Gwent (54.4) and Monmouthshire are much lower (52.9).

Dr Christopher Williams, incident director at Public Health Wales, said today: “As of today the weekly incidence of Covid-19 infections in all local authority areas throughout Wales has fallen below 100 cases per 100,000 population. This is encouraging, but we must continue following the rules and guidelines to maintain this trend.

“Furthermore I am pleased to report that Wales has now delivered more than 1 million first and second doses of Covid-19 vaccinations.

“However the public should be aware that the level 4 restrictions remain in place in order to keep infection rates falling and that you should stay at home, meet only the people you live with, work from home if you can, wear a face covering where required, wash your hands regularly and stay 2 metres from anyone you do not live with."