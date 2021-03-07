YOUNGSTERS from a Torfaen primary school have been getting out and discovering their local environment thanks to a project working with a local artist.

The children from years four and five of Cwmffrwdoer Primary School, Pontnewynydd, were invited to take part in an exciting project with local artist, photographer and poet, Tom Maloney in September 2020.

The project involved the children exploring their local history and particularly local myths and legends from across the South Wales valleys.

Pupils from Cwmffrwdoer Primary School, Pontynewynydd, enjoying one of the walks from their school project

The cover of the book the pupils have published

Mr Maloney said he came up with the idea as a way for the children to learn when they were out walking with their families in the local environment during the ongoing pandemic.

Mr Maloney, of Abersychan, who works as an artist and educator, sent the school a video he had done on one of his regular walks in the area and challenged the children to come up with their own routes and see what they could find out about the area.

Tom Maloney

Cwm Ffrwd. Picture: Tom Maloney

He said: "I was blown away with what they came up with. It was all about them getting to know their local environment and it was something they could do with their families while out walking from their homes.

"We live in such a beautiful place and there are so many places to discover. I have been walking here for a long time and I still discover new things. It is so easy to just keep walking the same routes but you discover much more then you take a different turning.

"Living in Abersychan is perfect. I can be out on the mountain in a minute or enjoying one of the many local walks."

Callum Phillips, one of the teachers whose pupils took part in the project, said: "After much research the children came across the devil’s heap of stones, situated on Mynydd Garnclochdy, a gentle summit on the long moorland ridge which extends south from Blorenge towards Pontypool. This was an interesting find and inspired many discussions as to why they could be there.

The route of one of the pupils' walks

"Following on from this the children then got creative and came up with their very own story inspired by these stones. They spent numerous weeks, planning and writing a fantastic story. They also took hours illustrating characters and landscapes to accompany their story.

"Finally, the story was completed, and Tom Maloney collated all the text and illustrations to create our very own book - Caerwyn: A Tale of Cwmffrwdoer.

"This has now been professionally printed and published and is for sale now. It even includes a foreword from the local MP, Nick Thomas-Symmonds. Nick enjoyed reading the book, wished the children every success with it and thanked teachers, staff and pupils at Cwmffrwdoer Primary School for all their work in these difficult times.

"The book truly is a great read for any age and includes much of the local area. Please check out @Cwmffrwdoer on Twitter to find out how you could purchase your very own copy."

Mr Phillips said: "After the completion of this project, it wasn’t long until much learning had to take place at home again.

"Children from all classes rose to the challenge and have completed great work from home. Before half term though another Tom Maloney project was set for the children, this time with Dosbarth Abersoch (Mrs Brettell too).

Cwm Sychan. Picture: Tom Maloney

Cwm Sychan Bristish Ironworks Dam. Picture: Tom Maloney

The Folly. Picture: Tom Maloney

"Again, a big focus on the local area, and local walks. Tom set the children the challenge to choose their favourite local walk and create an information leaflet all about it.

"These leaflets have been produced to a great standard and would be useful to anyone looking to explore Pontypool and the surrounding area.

"Tom was very impressed with the children’s leaflets and said for him the main thing was that the pupils were able to get inspired by their local landscape and to share their ideas with others. The leaflets are just brilliant.”