FOR the last year many couples have had to postpone their weddings, so we thought it would be nice to have a look back at our readers' big days down the years.
If you would like to share a picture of your wedding email jo.barnes@gwent-wales.co.uk with a picture from the day, your names, the date and where you got married.
Carl and Barbara Bennett, from Ebbw Vale, on their wedding day at St Anne's Church, Nantyglo, on February 19, 1977.
Catherine and Giuseppe Ferri married on December 7, 1969, at St Patrick's RC Church, Newport.
Julie Covell Coughlan shared this picture of her wedding day in June 2003 at St Julian's Methodist Church, Newport.
This is Maureen and Alex Parry on their wedding day. They got married on Febrary 1, 1969 at Newport Register Office.
Amanda Wigmore and Leo Mutono got married on July 3, 1993, at St Mary's Church in Malpas, Newport. They met while both working at the Argus.