FOR the last year many couples have had to postpone their weddings, so we thought it would be nice to have a look back at our readers' big days down the years.

If you would like to share a picture of your wedding email jo.barnes@gwent-wales.co.uk with a picture from the day, your names, the date and where you got married.

South Wales Argus: Carl and Barbara Bennett, from Ebbw Vale, on their wedding day at St Anne's Church, Nantyglo, on February 19, 1977

Carl and Barbara Bennett, from Ebbw Vale, on their wedding day at St Anne's Church, Nantyglo, on February 19, 1977.

South Wales Argus: Catherine and Giuseppe Ferri married on December 7, 1969, at St Patrick's RC Church, Newport

Catherine and Giuseppe Ferri married on December 7, 1969, at St Patrick's RC Church, Newport.

MORE NEWS:

South Wales Argus: Julie Covell Coughlan shared this picture of her wedding day in June 2003 at St Julian's Methodist Church, Newport

Julie Covell Coughlan shared this picture of her wedding day in June 2003 at St Julian's Methodist Church, Newport.

South Wales Argus: This is Maureen and Alex Parry on their wedding day. They got married on Febrary 1, 1969 at Newport Register Office

This is Maureen and Alex Parry on their wedding day. They got married on Febrary 1, 1969 at Newport Register Office.

South Wales Argus: Amanda Wigmore and Leo Mutono got married on July 3, 1993, at St Mary's Church in Malpas, Newport. They met while both working at the Argus

Amanda Wigmore and Leo Mutono got married on July 3, 1993, at St Mary's Church in Malpas, Newport. They met while both working at the Argus.