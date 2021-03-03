THE A467 has been closed in both directions at Rogerstone after an accident.

The closure is in place between the Bassaleg roundabout and Morrisons.

Gwent Police and the Welsh Ambulance Service are in attendance.

A Gwent Police spokesman said: "Emergency Services are dealing with a Road Traffic Collision on the A467 at Rogerstone.

"The road is closed in both directions from the Bassaleg roundabout to Morrisons.

"Please avoid the area and find alternative routes for your journey."