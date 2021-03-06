THESE six criminals were recently handed prison sentences for offences ranging from manslaughter to robbery and drug dealing to a firearms charge.
We look at their crimes and punishment.
Anthony Williams
A pensioner who strangled his wife days into the first UK lockdown was jailed for five years.
Anthony Williams, 70, told police he “literally choked the living daylights” out of his wife Ruth, 67, at their home in Cwmbran, on the morning of March 28 last year, after he “snapped” following a period of feeling depressed and anxious.
Williams was cleared of murder following a trial in which a psychologist argued his anxiety “was heightened” because of lockdown, which impaired his ability to exercise self-control.
He pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.
Lewys Hudd
Drug dealer Lewys Hudd was caught with nearly half a kilogram of cocaine after forensic evidence linked him to dirty cash.
Police were led to him following a forensic examination of £28,000 in notes seized at another man's house that was "saturated” in residue from the class A drug.
They also seized a black Mercedes-Benz coupe and £2,000 worth of designer clothes when they arrested the 30-year-old defendant from Tredegar.
Hudd was jailed for two and a half years.
Carl Wall
A ‘gunman’ threatened to shoot a police dog handler during a tense 12-hour stand-off with armed officers.
A firearms unit was called when Carl Wall barricaded himself inside his mother’s sheltered accommodation flat in Newport.
The 38-year-old pointed an imitation handgun at police during the dramatic siege.
He was jailed for nine months.
Wayne Walker
Robber Wayne Walker was jailed for an early morning raid at a petrol station.
The 35-year-old grabbed, manhandled and threatened the frightened shopworker at the Shell garage in Newport’s Chepstow Road as he demanded cigarettes.
Walker was sent to prison for 16 months.
Robert Armstrong
Robert Armstrong threatened to burn down a mosque and blow up council buildings during a 999 rant to a police call handler.
He talked about killing local authority officers and people of Pakistani origin during a meltdown over lockdown.
The 45-year-old from Ebbw Vale was jailed for six months.
Stefan Jeremiah
A knifeman brandished a blade in the street and threatened to "chop up" his enemies during a chilling Facebook Live video.
Stefan Jeremiah donned a skull mask during the terrifying broadcast and brandished his rivals as "little maggots”.
The 30-year-old, from Nelson, Caerphilly, was locked up for 32 weeks.
