A JOINT operation has been carried out targeting illegal off-roaders in the Brecon Beacons, with six men fined for travelling to the area.

Dyfed-Powys, South Wales and Gwent Police, along with Brecon Beacons National Park wardens, joined forces on Sunday, February 28 to respond to concerns from the community around the use of quad bikes.

With support from Special Constables, the operation saw 29 officers and staff cover land around Trefil Quarry.

Six men from the Coventry area were issued Covid-19 fixed penalty notices for breaching the stay at home regulations, having travelled to the area with the intention of using scrambler bikes.

Inspector Gwyndaf Bowen, of Dyfed Powys Police, said: “We would like to thank Brecon Beacons National Park Wardens for their support, along with volunteers and residents who helped police spot transgressions and take appropriate action.”

Sergeant Matt Thomas added: “Dyfed-Powys Police is taking a joint approach with Gwent and South Wales in order to tackle the antisocial behaviour caused by a small number of people using off-road vehicles at Trefil Quarry."

It is illegal to ride quad bikes, three-wheeled bikes or trail bikes, and some other two-wheeled vehicles in public parks or on publicly-owned land without permission from the local authority.

These activities can result in the seizure of vehicles, fines and court appearances.

PC Estelle Davies, of Gwent Police, said: “The operation was a success and acted as a deterrent to people who hold a disregard for the law and the general community.”

The communities affected by the problem on common land are also heavily involved in helping police to tackle the issue of illegal off-roading.

One farmer’s concerns centred around the disturbance off-roading causes to livestock, with animals forced to leave their grazing areas due to the excess noise.

Julian Atkins, Chief Executive Brecon Beacons National Park Authority, said: “Not only is the noise a disruption of the tranquillity, but also triggers a loss of habitat and displacement of species such as ground nesting birds.

“The erosion and damage caused by these individuals, especially in the wet weather can take years to repair.”