A POPULAR outdoor education centre in Monmouthshire is up for sale following its closure last year.
Hilston Park, near Skenfrith, closed in November, after Monmouthshire County Council decided it could no longer afford to run the site.
The centre has served generations of young people, providing a range of programmes including archery, forest activities, and canoeing on the River Wye.
Council leader, Cllr Peter Fox, described Hilston Park at the time as “a jewel in our crown” and said many have fond memories of the site, adding that his children enjoyed their first stay away from home there.
The site is now up for sale, with a guide price of £800,000.
READ MORE:
It was originally built for a Bristol banker, George Cave, in the 1830s, and is Grade 2* listed.
The property boasts 37-room accommodation and extensive gardens and grounds, extending to approximately 5.61 hectares (13.86 acres).
There is the potential for redevelopment and/or alternative uses, subject to planning consents.
The property is being advertised for sale on Rightmove.co.uk where more information is available.