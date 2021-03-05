THREE businesses in Caerphilly county borough have been hit with £1,000 fines for breaking coronavirus rules.

A hand car wash in the Lower Rhymney Valley area was found to be operating normally, allowing customers to turn up without bookings.

A pub also in the Lower Rhymney Valley was found by officers to be serving drinks to customers, which were being consumed on the site.

A third fine was issued to a 35-year-old man in the Aber Valley who was operating a barbers from a room above a takeaway shop.

Under level four restrictions, all shops and other types of businesses must close. Businesses such as a hand car wash, can offer click and collect services but they should be ordered in advance.

Pubs are only allowed to sell takeaway food and alcohol, which is to be consumed off site and barbers are not allowed to open at all under alert level four restrictions.

The county borough council’s cabinet member for public protection, Cllr Nigel George, said: “We continue to support businesses who are currently able to remain operational to both understand and comply with the law, these rules are in place to protect both employees and the public.

“In this instance, the businesses in question were in clear breach of the law and we will continue to take action against those found to be non-compliant.”