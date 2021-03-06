IT’S time to put on your posh frocks and dinner jackets for a glittering event like no other: The South Wales Argus Pride of Gwent Awards, held in association with the University of South Wales, takes place next Thursday.

This year more than ever we’ll be celebrating the unsung heroes who do so much for the communities they live in.

Join us on the South Wales Argus Facebook page at 7pm on March 11 as we reveal the winners and congratulate both them and their fellow finalists for their fantastic work, and get involved by leaving messages of encouragement and praise on Facebook and other social media.

This year we’ll be sharing some inspirational stories of the lengths people have gone to in order to help others during the pandemic.

We will have reports of daring rescues, selfless acts, fundraising legends and people who have achieved great things against the odds.

Editor of the South Wales Argus Gavin Thompson said he hoped all the finalists will have the opportunity to put their feed up for the night and realise how grateful people are for their efforts. He added that Covid 19 had put many things into disarray over the last few months, not least the Pride of Gwent Awards, which are being held online for the first time to keep everybody safe.

“We felt we had to find a way to make this happen and show our appreciation,” he said.

Joining the team from the South Wales Argus, our sponsors and the finalists will be a host of household names, all of whom will be wishing the best of luck to all involved.

They include footballer Ian Rush, Lesley Joseph from Birds of a Feather, Strictly head judge Shirley Ballas and Coronation Street’s Antony Cotton.

The host for the evening will be Simon Weston CBE.

Simon Weston. Picture: Derrek D’Souza

Don’t miss the Pride of Gwent Awards. Tune in from 7pm on Thursday, March 11, at: www.facebook.com/southwalesargus

A big thanks to our sponsors

THE Pride of Gwent Awards would not be possible without the support of our sponsors.

Monmouthshire County Council says it is proud to be sponsoring the 999 Hero Award.

A spokesman said: “Across Monmouthshire so many neighbours, volunteers and frontline workers have been helping each other through these challenging times.

"These awards celebrate the kind, supportive, wonderful people who have done everything they can to put others first.

"Monmouthshire is a stunning, rural county with spectacular views from the hills through to the Gwent Levels and expansive coastal plain on the shores of the River Severn.

"Its borders are part of the Brecon Beacons National Park and the Wye Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. This spectacular location has enabled people to exercise daily, enjoy the gorgeous views and fresh air during really difficult times.

"Here’s a big thanks to all of the amazing people who have been tremendous in supporting each other – that’s something to be incredibly proud of.”

Melin Homes is the sponsor of the Carer of the Year Award.

A spokesman said: "Melin Homes are a registered social landlord providing affordable homes and services to people living in South East Wales.

"We exist to create opportunities for people and communities to thrive.

"The Pride of Gwent Awards are an opportunity to showcase the incredible people, groups and communities. These are our unsung heroes, who should be recognised for the amazing work that they do.

"We understand the value our unsung heroes add to society, so jumped at the chance to see them rewarded by sponsoring the South Wales Argus Pride of Gwent Awards.

"The Carer Award category is close to our and our Disability Group hearts, now more than ever recognising the unsung work of carers is so important and they should be recognised for the amazing work they do."

Chairwoman of resident group 100Voices Natalie Gardner said: “Recognising the work of carers in our communities is something that is very close to my heart.

"During these difficult times many carers have seen an increase in their responsibilities, whilst still trying to work and deal with the restrictions we have all faced.

"It has not been easy for many of us, but carers can face increased pressures and isolation so recognising their work in society is something we should all be behind.”