TESCO aims to offer a fake meat alternative to every meat product by 2025, according to a new report.

In the next four years, Britain’s biggest grocer plans to have a fake meat version of every meat product the chain sells in store.

Tesco will try to encourage customers towards fake meat alternative, according to proposals sent In an internal company email, The Telegraph reports.

David Lewis, the former CEO of the supermarket, has already confirmed the chain is committed and wants to "reduce meat and dairy consumption".

Current CEO, Ken Murphy, said: "We have also set a stretching and industry-leading target to increase sales of plant-based meat alternatives by 300 per cent by 2025.

"We will deliver this through a range of pricing, promotion and placement decisions that we believe will lead to a reduction in meat consumption."

Vivera, Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods, Lightlife Foods and MorningStar Farms are all big brands to have benefitted from a rise in popularity for meat alternatives.

Tesco has worked to make vegan-friendly foods easily accessible to customers with a range of vegetarian and vegan-friendly products sold by the supermarket chain.

Former CEO, Mr Lewis previously said: "Like you, we realise the UK needs to reduce meat and dairy consumption. Since 2018 we've been working with suppliers to drive plant-based innovation and choice, leading to increases in our plant-based meat alternative products".

Tesco is Britain’s biggest supermarket grocer and forms the ‘big six’ alongside Asda, Sainsbury’s Morrisons, Aldi and Lidl.

