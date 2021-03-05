AMAZON, eBay and Argos are among the most popular online retailer in the UK during national lockdowns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A study from savings site, VoucherCodes.co.uk, highlights that online shopping is giving Brits an escape from the monotony of lockdown, helping to improve their happiness when packages arrive.

UK shoppers are spending an average £49 per week on online orders, excluding supermarket shops, with nearly half admitting they order online just for something to look forward to.

Anita Naik, lifestyle editor at VoucherCodes.co.uk, said: “With a return to a more normal life still months ahead of us, it’s interesting to see from the research that many are turning to online shopping to give them the happiness hits that are lacking in their daily lives – and in some cases are even feeling an improvement in mental health.

“Whilst it’s clear online shopping can help us feel happier and give us a much-needed boost, it’s important not to spend beyond your means.

“Finding the best deal will help keep your bank balance happy, so if you are shopping online, downloading a free browser extension such as DealFinder from VoucherCodes will help make sure you get the best price.

“It automatically finds and applies the best discount codes and is a quick and easy way to make sure you get the most out of your money.”

Top ten most popular online retailers during the pandemic

Web giant Amazon has been named the most popular lockdown retailer with nearly three quarters (74 per cent) of shoppers admitting they shop here most often. Other retailers making up the top five are eBay (39 per cent), Argos (24 per cent), ASOS (12 per cent) and Marks and Spencer (11 per cent).

Amazon - 74 per cent eBay -39 per cent Argos - 24 per cent ASOS - 12 per cent Marks & Spencer - 11 per cent Boots - 11 per cent Next - 11 per cent Etsy - 10 per cent Boohoo - nine per cent Currys/PC World - nine per cent

The survey was conducted between February 8 and February 10 2021 and comprised 2,036 UK adults.