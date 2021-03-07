WE'VE been asking our readers what they like about living in Newport and Gwent.

This week we meet Ginevra Williams, 73, from Malpas.

How long have you lived in Newport?

I was born here.

Ginevra Williams with her great-niece and great-nephew at Christmas 2019

What do you like most about living in Newport?

It is conveniently situated for the M4 with great access to beauty spots like the Wye Valley, Brecon Beacons, Wentwood and the Forest of Dean. It's also within easy travelling distance to Pembrokeshire coast.

Favourite place for a takeaway?

Pages Fish & Chips. Fantastic food, excellent variety and they deliver. I haven't had any other takeaway since first lockdown.

Dragons or County?

Dragons. I prefer rugby to football.

Best memory of your time living here?

Wonderful times spent with family when they were all still living locally.

Favourite Newport pub?

The Usk Vale. Rarely go to pubs - prefer restaurants for a night out, but in normal times use the Usk regularly with the WI.

What one thing that has gone do you miss the most?

Marks & Spencer in the town centre (and in Cwmbran!). I don't like the Marks & Spencer store at the Newport Retail Park. I don't like retail park shopping. If out of town shopping (which I rarely do) I prefer Malls, such as Cribbs Causeway, Cabot Circus, St David's Centre, Culverhouse Cross. Sadly, there's not enough variety of shops at Friars Walk.

Favourite building in the city and why did you choose this particular one?

Tredegar House. It is a wonderful historic building in beautiful setting.

Favourite place to grab a coffee or tea?

The Snug, Caerleon. It has a great atmosphere and I love Caerleon village.

Where would you go for a special meal and why?

Villa Dino or Curro's. Both have fantastic food and a great atmosphere. And both are run by lovely, friendly people.

Best place for a walk?

From Newport to Caerleon/Ridgeway/canal (towards 14 Locks or Cwmbran) - traffic free and beautiful scenery.

Sun hats and shade at the Fourteen Locks Canal Centre. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

If you had a magic wand what one wish would you grant Newport?

More accommodation for rough sleepers to get them off the streets and out of shop doorways. This would improve the look of the city and also make people feel less uncomfortable/threatened when approached by people begging - sometimes quite aggressively. On occasions it can be extremely intimidating, especially for a lone female.

Three places anyone visiting the city should make the effort to go?

Transporter Bridge, Wetlands, Tredegar House.

Newport Wetlands. Picture: Paul Holt

Choose one thing Newport should be really proud about?

Celtic Manor - normally bringing business into the area.

The Celtic Manor Resort

Three words which sum up Newport for you

My home town (city).