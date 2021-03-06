PEOPLE in Wales value bitcoin higher than property.

The crypto-currency is considered to be wiser investment in Wales than investing in property, a new survey has found.

However, it also showed people in Wales have bought the second-least crypto-currency in the UK

The survey of 2,000 Brits, commissioned by money app Ziglu and conducted by OnePoll, found that only nine per cent of Welsh people had invested in crypto, closely followed by Scotland (seven per cent). Londoners had bought the most (30 per cent).

In a sign that crypto-currency is gaining legitimacy in the eyes of the public, Bitcoin is considered to be a wiser investment than property in Wales.

Asked how they would invest £100, one in five (20 per cent) of Welsh people chose Bitcoin in their top three investments while only 13 per cent chose property, and gold was the winner (31 per cent).

Mark Hipperson, founder and CEO of Ziglu, said: “When Elon Musk’s company Tesla bought $1.5 billion of Bitcoin, it was yet another step towards mainstream acceptance of crypto-currency.

"Now that we’re firmly on that track, this survey shows how important it is to spread the word in Wales and beyond about how easy and safe it is to buy crypto.”

Despite having bought the second-least crypto, almost a third of Welsh people (31 per cent) say they are curious about doing so. But more than half (54 per cent) declared they would never do so.

The survey also revealed a gender divide on the reasons for buying crypto.

Men mainly bought crypto to make money on it (53 per cent) while women chose to invest after hearing positive feedback about it (45 per cent).