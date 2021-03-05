A BUS shelter in Blackwood will be removed after reports of anti-social behaviour.

Residents in Blackwood have won a campaign to remove a bus shelter in Chartist Way.

Ward member Cllr Kevin Etheridge submitted a petition signed by 18 residents to Caerphilly County Borough Council as part of a 28-day consultation.

Another ward member, Cllr Nigel Dix, said: “I would like to thank the council for agreeing to remove the bus shelter following consultation with residents.

“Unfortunately, the bus shelter had become a focal point for anti-social behaviour.”

The county borough council said the decision came after a request from local ward members, who raised concerns about anti-social behaviour, prompted a consultation.

A council spokesman said: “Working in partnership with local members and the Police we issued a notice for removal on February 1, providing residents 28 days to comment.

“Following the consultation period, we can now confirm that the removal will go ahead.

“Working with local members following concerns raised by the community we have taken the action requested, this sends a clear message that antisocial behaviour of any kind will not be tolerated.”

Inspector Andrew Boucher of Gwent Police had previously said: “Proactive patrols are taking place after several reports of issues in this area of Blackwood, resulting in officers issuing fines and antisocial behaviour referrals for those involved.

“We welcome assistance from members of the public with this issue. We would encourage people to always report similar incidents to the police or the appropriate authority best placed to deal with these matters.”

The council has said that the bus shelter removal will not have an impact on the bus stop itself.