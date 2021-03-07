A GWENT town is in the top three per cent of most desirable places to live in the UK.

Abergavenny was named as the 30th best place to live by expert property finders Garrington as they looked to establish the best places to live in 2021.

The company rated 1,372 locations based on their architectural beauty, natural beauty and the quality of life they offered their residents.

Marks were awarded for the number of listed and period homes, as well as modern ultra-energy-efficient homes, for architectural beauty.

For natural beauty, areas were ranked based on their proximity to open water, national parks and areas of outstanding natural beauty.

While quality of life was judged by air quality, crime figures and how many farm shops there are within a three-mile radius.

Abergavenny came out in 30th, out of the more than 1,300 towns and cities ranked, putting it in the top three per cent.

Its biggest pull was its architectural beauty rank of 19th out of 1,372.

At the other end of the scale, Undy ranked as one of the lowest places to live across the country.

The village came in at 1,331 in the study, with a quality of life ranking of 1,366 out of 1,372.

The highest rated location across Wales was Tenby, which came in at second, behind Bath.

While Hay-on-Wye also featured in the top 15, being ranked 13th.

A Garrington spokesman said: "For over three decades, the picturesque Welsh town has hosted an annual literary festival that Bill Clinton once described as “the Woodstock of the mind”.

"While the festival and Hay’s abundance of bookshops have earned it worldwide fame as the “Town of Books”, its stunning location amid lakes, forests and the nearby Black Mountains makes it a magnet for outdoor enthusiasts and earned it the 10th highest score in the natural beauty category of our ranking."