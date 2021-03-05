AHEAD of the Senedd elections in May, the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) Wales is calling on all parties to commit to equalise pay, terms and conditions between the health and social care sectors.
In its 'Vote for Nursing' campaign, the RCN has said it believes nursing in a care home should be a career of first choice for young people. It's calling on the next Welsh Government to launch a national recruitment campaign.
A spokesman said: "The ageing Welsh population means the need for social care staff is only going to grow.
MORE NEWS:
- Monmouth outdoor education centre Hilston Park up for sale
- Abergavenny adult novelties store Lavish Love is on the way
- Cheeky burglar jailed for Ebbw Vale burglaries
"Support for nursing in care homes is an investment in the quality of life of older, vulnerable people.
"Unfortunately, nurses and nursing staff in care homes are often paid a lower salary compared with nurses and nursing staff working for the NHS. This must change.
"Nursing staff also need access to continuous professional development to support their skills and knowledge and the right equipment (such as PPE).
"Post-Brexit immigration rules must also encourage the international nursing workforce to immigrate to Wales, supporting research and innovation as well as helping us meet growing demand for care.
"Our nurses and nursing staff have been at the forefront of the response to Covid-19, but their commitment to high quality patient care has simply been highlighted in a new way. They deserve to be recognised for the complexity of skill, responsibility and expertise they demonstrate every day."