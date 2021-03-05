Here's the Argus' astronomy correspondent Jon Powell on a new study on the impact of the Moon.

A NEW study published in Science Advances shows that there really does seem to be a link between the cycle of the moon and the amount of sleep we get at night.

The study, which was conducted by scientists at the University of Washington, the National University of Quilmes in Argentina and Yale University, revealed that on nights leading up to a full moon, people fall asleep later and sleep less overall.

Humans and animals are both subject to circadian rhythms, 24-hour cycles that are part of the body’s internal clock, running in the background to carry out essential functions and processes. Scientists were able to show that because these cycles are tied to light there was a direct influence on sleep patterns from the changing phases of the moon.

MORE NEWS:

Using two study groups, one in a busy urban location with an abundance of artificial lighting, the other in a quiet rural location with dark surroundings, the team set about analysing the sleep patterns of their participants.

The research showed that from three to five days leading up to a full moon, people tend to go to bed later in the evening and sleep less overall.

Data also revealed that the study group participants fell asleep up to a half hour later on full moon nights as compared to new moon nights, and slept for up to an hour less on full moon nights than during new moon.

In the nights following full moon, when the waning moon rises later in the evening after people have already fallen asleep, the researchers found no influence on the study group's sleep patterns. The results also showed that even in urbanised locations with plenty of artificial light, people’s sleep patterns are still influenced by the phases of the moon.

The study concluded that even when someone may not aware of the moon's phase, the lunar phases can still have an affect on their sleep.