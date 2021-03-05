THE re-opening of Cwmbran Boating Lake has been delayed as tree felling and chipping continues.
The park was closed on Sunday, February 28, to allow diseased trees to be safety felled. Although the work was due to be complete by Friday, March 12, the council has said, due to "unforeseen factors", it will take longer than anticipated.
The authority said, during the first week of tree felling, there were incidents of people breaking through the fencing to access the park. New fencing has been installed, and Torfaen Council has asked residents to stay away from the area for their own safety.
After the contractors have completed their work on Saturday, March 6, they will be able to assess how long the remaining work will take to complete.
MORE NEWS:
- Residents at scandal-hit nursing home failed by social services, inquest hears
- Abergavenny adult novelties store Lavish Love has green light for spring opening
- Cheeky burglar honked horn at neighbour as he stole his car
Torfaen council will provide ongoing updates as work continues to keep residents informed of when the Boating Lake is likely to reopen, as a lot of people use the area for daily exercise during the level 4 lockdown.